Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Steph Curry's Finals Performance

KD calls Steph's Game 4 Finals performance 'iconic'

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While some had speculated as to why Kevin Durant did not share any posts about the NBA Finals after his Tweet following Golden State's Game 1 loss, the superstar forward recently shared some high praise for his former teammate Steph Curry on a podcast episode. When asked about Steph's historic Game 4 in Boston, that gave Golden State a crucial victory, Durant described the performance as iconic.

"The Game 4 was iconic to me," Durant said. "Much more than just the win, like that game was just like alright, this is one of the greatest we've ever seen. In that environment, the shots he was making, it was crazy. The rebounds, tho. It was the rebounds for me, cuz playing with Steph, that's how I know he's super super engaged when he's on the boards heavy... He made it fun for everybody just the shots he was making and the way he led them."

In that Game 4 victory, Steph Curry became the first player in NBA Finals history with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 made threes in a game. For Durant, it was the rebounds that impressed him most, as Steph was able to get in amongst bigger players and outwork them on the glass. All of that factors into winning, which KD knows, and he was impressed to see Steph compete at such a high level on the game's biggest stage.

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
