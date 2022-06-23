Skip to main content
Steve Kerr: 'No Reason' Steph Curry Can't Continue to Dominate NBA Playoffs

After securing his fourth ring and first Finals MVP award, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been enjoying every moment of the championship celebration. Understanding that this opportunity isn't guaranteed, despite how frequently it has presented itself to Curry and the Warriors over the years, Steph has maintained the proper perspective following this latest title.

Set to turn 35 before next year's playoffs, some have questioned how much longer Steph can maintain this level of dominance. Having just completed the most dominant NBA Finals series of his career, taking home his first Finals MVP award, Steph showed the world that he is very much at the peak of his powers. Head coach Steve Kerr agrees that this is indeed the case, and in fact anticipates Steph to continue this level of dominance for years to come.

While Kerr admitted that the 82-game grind will become more difficult for a player of Steph's age, he added, "In the playoffs, when you've got time off in between games and you're really locked in, this was the best I've ever seen him in terms of his two-way performance. His defense was spectacular. He's gotten so much stronger... So Steph has never been better defensively, and like I said, in the playoffs when you get time to rest at 34, 35, 36, there's no reason why he can't continue to have playoff runs like this."

Despite his age, Kerr knows Steph's recent playoff success is just a sign of what's to come over the next several seasons.

