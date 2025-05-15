Jimmy Butler Shares Harsh Truth About Steph Curry's Injury After Playoff Loss
The Golden State Warriors finished off their 2024-25 season on Wednesday night with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves were able to beat the Warriors 4-1 in their second-round series, but their win is largely credited to Steph Curry's injury.
Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry left their Game 1 win with a hamstring strain, and unfortunately, Golden State never got him back in the series. The Warriors lost four consecutive games with Curry sidelined, as their other guys were not able to get the job done in his absence.
In Games 2 through 5 with Curry out, six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler scored over 20 points just once. In those four games, Butler averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc when the Warriors needed him most.
After Wednesday's loss, Butler got honest about how different the series was after Steph Curry's hamstring injury.
"Obviously it's very different when we don't have Steph on the floor," Butler said. "I feel like everybody has to take on more and everybody has to play a little bit of a different role, but that's just the game. Injuries happen, but it is a lot different with Steph not out there."
It is hard for any team to play a playoff series without their best player, especially the Curry-less Warriors going against a very competitive and talented Timberwolves squad.
The Warriors now head into the offseason with a sure-fire star duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, although this is certainly not how they wanted to end their first postseason together.