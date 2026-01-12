Warriors Reportedly Open to Trading Starter

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of trading Jonathan Kuminga, but he's reportedly not the only young player they are open to dealing.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors are "very open" to trading Moses Moody because "he hasn't taken the step forward many in the front office had hoped for."

Moody is averaging 10.2 points on 40.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. He's started the last 14 games for the Warriors, but he's scored in double figures just four times in that stretch.

With that said, Moody is one of the team's best defenders. The Warriors are 9.5 points per 100 possessions better when Moody is on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass.

The fifth-year wing is also on a team-friendly contract. He's in the first year of a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

The Warriors are probably not shopping him aggressively, but it's easy to see that combining his contract with Kuminga's gives them more options on the trade market.

In fact, the only realistic way for the Warriors to get Michael Porter Jr. is to trade both Kuminga and Moody.

Moody in Warriors' Reported Trade Package for Porter

Siegel also reported that the Warriors are offering the Nets Kuminga, Moody, Buddy Hield and one first-round pick for Porter.

Porter is a much better offensive player than Moody, as he's averaging 25.9 points on 49.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.

But it should be noted that Porter is too slow-footed to defend quick guards and wings, so trading Moody for Porter would hurt the Warriors' point-of-attack defense.

I think it's still worth it for the Warriors to trade for Porter, as the upgrade on offense should easily make up for the drop in defense. But it is something the Warriors have to weigh. In a perfect world, they'd get Porter and keep Moody, but that doesn't seem possible.

Porter is making $38.3 million this season. The Warriors have to send out at least that much to make the trade work, and surely they'd want to send out a bit more than that so they can sign two players to get their standard-contract total back to 15.

If they don't trade Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, the only way to get to Porter's contract total with three players is to send out Kuminga, Moody and Hield or Kuminga, Moody and Al Horford.