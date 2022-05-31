Warriors Owner Wants Team to Catch Boston Celtics' 17 Championship Rings

Throughout the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have been the epitome of a successful franchise - the team has reached the NBA Finals six times in the last eight years. However, the team's owner has a much bigger goal in mind.

Joe Lacob wants the Golden State Warriors to be the "greatest organization on earth", and catch the 17 time championship winning Boston Celtics in franchise rings.

“Our goal is to be perennially good and challenging for a title," Lacob said. "Otherwise there’s no point in doing this.”



If there's a team in the NBA right now that's created the blueprint for success, it's the Golden State Warriors. They've had not only regular season success but also championship success - something that no other team can say at a consistent rate this decade.

"I'll give you a statistic that I think is just the most unbelievable statistic," Lacob said. "The Celtics are great. Jerry Buss owned the Lakers for 33 years. Does anybody know how many Finals he made in 33 years? Sixteen out of 33 years. Now that is remarkable."

What makes the story come full circle is the fact that the Golden State Warriors have to defeat the Boston Celtics for their chance at immortality. If the Warriors win, they're one step closer to achieving their lofty goals. If the Celtics win, they become the most successful franchise in NBA history. Only one team can win.

"We've now made six in 12 years," Lacob said. "So, I love the 50-percent rate. Whether we'll continue that, I don't know. But I'm sure as hell gonna try."

Related Articles

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals