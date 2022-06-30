Skip to main content
Report: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Chris Chiozza Unlikely to Return to Warriors

Both players did not get qualifying offers extended.

According to a report from Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors are not extending qualifying offers to Juan Toscano-Anderson or Chris Chiozza.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is currently making around $2.1 million, and Chris Chiozza is earning around $1.9 million. Both Toscano-Anderson and Chiozza will become unrestricted free agents and will be free to sign with any other teams - unlikely to return to the Warriors.

Losing JTA will be the bigger of the two for the Warriors, as he played in 73 games for the team this season. In those games, he averaged: 13.6 minutes, 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, while shooting 49/32/57. His numbers actually have gone down a bit since last season, but so have his minutes. Chiozza on the other hand played 34 games with the team this season, averaging: 10.9 minutes, 2.0 points, 1.9 assists, 1.1 rebounds, on 29/32/67. It was a very tough season for Chris Chiozza.

Regardless of losing these two players, the Golden State Warriors will likely still open the NBA season as the championship favorites. There is a chance the LA Clippers may take that spot when the off-season is completely settled, or if there is a major shakeup that bolsters the Brooklyn Nets' chances.

It'll be very interesting to see who the Golden State Warriors acquire this off-season, and how they'll improve the roster - because the organization knows that it has to.

