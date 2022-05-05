Skip to main content
Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter React to Dillon Brooks Game 3 Suspension

Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter React to Dillon Brooks Game 3 Suspension

Dillon Brooks will be out for Game 3.

Dillon Brooks will be out for Game 3.

Dillon Brooks has officially been suspended for Game 3 after the Flagrant 2 foul against Gary Payton II that led to Payton suffering an elbow fracture.

There were cries all around the league calling for Brooks' suspension, including even from Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter., so it definitely should come as a surprise. 

"He deserved it," Perkins said. "I think the NBA made the right call on this. There's no place in the game for this. I get that people want a physicality and things of that nature in playoff basketball, but you've got to set some kind of standard. I think the NBA did a great job of suspending Dillon Brooks and setting the standard because this can't be tolerated."

"It's warranted and he earned that one," Vince Carter said. "It was excessive. I understand when coaches say we don't want to give layups... at some point, you have to understand 'I can't get there and if I try to attempt to block this shot, I can hurt him or myself.' He took it to the next level and of course hurt Gary Payton and deserved the suspension."

Some around the league believed Brooks could have been suspended for even two games after fracturing Gary Payton II's elbow, but the Warriors will now have to take advantage of Game 3. The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Game 3 on Saturday, May 7.

Steph Curry Reacts to Thrilling Game One Win

NBA Players React to Draymond Green's Ejection

Draymond Green Shares First Post After Ejection

USATSI_18197825_168390270_lowres
News

Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter React to Dillon Brooks Game 3 Suspension

By Farbod Esnaashari2 minutes ago
1200x0
News

Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Gary Payton II Out for at Least 3 Weeks

By C.J. Peterson19 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Explains Middle Fingers to Memphis Fans After Elbow to the Face

By C.J. PetersonMay 4, 2022
169908
News

Steph Curry: Dillon Brooks 'Out of Line' For Foul on Gary Payton II

By Joey LinnMay 4, 2022
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fights for a rebound with Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Blasts Dillon Brooks: "He Broke The Code"

By C.J. PetersonMay 4, 2022
60a6e9f2674b0.image
News

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Jordan Poole

By Joey LinnMay 3, 2022
Andrew-Wiggins-LeBron-James-Getty
News

LeBron James Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Monster Dunk

By Joey LinnMay 3, 2022
USATSI_18187643_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 3, 2022