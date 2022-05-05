Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter React to Dillon Brooks Game 3 Suspension

Dillon Brooks has officially been suspended for Game 3 after the Flagrant 2 foul against Gary Payton II that led to Payton suffering an elbow fracture.

There were cries all around the league calling for Brooks' suspension, including even from Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter., so it definitely should come as a surprise.

"He deserved it," Perkins said. "I think the NBA made the right call on this. There's no place in the game for this. I get that people want a physicality and things of that nature in playoff basketball, but you've got to set some kind of standard. I think the NBA did a great job of suspending Dillon Brooks and setting the standard because this can't be tolerated."

"It's warranted and he earned that one," Vince Carter said. "It was excessive. I understand when coaches say we don't want to give layups... at some point, you have to understand 'I can't get there and if I try to attempt to block this shot, I can hurt him or myself.' He took it to the next level and of course hurt Gary Payton and deserved the suspension."

Some around the league believed Brooks could have been suspended for even two games after fracturing Gary Payton II's elbow, but the Warriors will now have to take advantage of Game 3. The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Game 3 on Saturday, May 7.

