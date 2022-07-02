Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Has 'More Sauce' Than Steph Curry

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have found a complete blessing in Jordan Poole. The team has spoken glowingly of him all season, with Thompson being one of his biggest supporters.

Thompson continued his tour of praising Jordan Poole on an episode of the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala. He even gave some next-level praise, saying that Poole may have "more sauce" in his moves than Steph Curry.

"We don't do the same things, but we play off each other so well now, because we were staying off the ball with the rock on his hands and I try and space around the perimeter," Thompson said. "And he can pass, that's how good of a passer this man is, he puts it right in the pocket ... it reminds me of Steph so much, but even got a little more sauce on his moves ... they're just different."

The Warriors have seen Jordan Poole develop in front of their very own eyes, and most in the NBA probably didn't know he would develop into as good of a player as he's become. It's something that they all take tremendous pride in.

"And to see the growth, because I could only watch Jordan for the first couple years and then I finally got in the lineup with him," Thompson said. "It's incredible, man. I was watching the draft (on June 23) and I was like I can't believe this man was the 28th pick and damn-near (shooting) 50-40-90 in the playoffs? That's crazy."

With young pieces like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, the future is bright for the Golden State Warriors.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Steph Curry's Finals Performance

Steve Kerr: 'No Reason' Steph Curry Can't Continue to Dominate NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry Jokes About His Parade Celebration