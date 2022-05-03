Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Updated Injury Status For Game Two

The Golden State Warriors are listing Klay as probable for Game 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Justin Ford/Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are listing Klay as probable for Game 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Aside from an otherwise standard injury report, with Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman being the only absences for Golden State, Klay Thompson was listed as probable with right knee soreness. While seemingly insignificant, this is a status change for Thompson, who has yet to be listed on an injury report during these playoffs.

The sharpshooting two-way guard struggled to find his shot in the first game against Memphis; however, he did hit a big three down the stretch that helped seal Golden State's one-point victory. After missing consecutive free-throws that would have extended Golden State's lead to three in the final seconds, Thompson stepped up and got a big defensive stop on Ja Morant to seal the victory.

"You still have time on the clock, and we had to get a stop," Thompson said. "I'm proud of myself for turning that page and just focusing on the defensive end. I've learned in life that you can’t go back, and I did miss those free throws, I was very disappointed in myself, but I quickly forgot about them and realized we have a chance to win this game in four seconds."

While nothing about Thompson's knee soreness came up in his postgame press conference, it seems as if his addition to the injury report is more precautionary than anything else. Following Klay's long injury absence, his lower body will always be something to monitor, and that is seemingly what the Warriors are doing with this latest injury report. Fortunately for the team and their fans, Thompson being listed as probable means he will likely be out there for Game 2.

