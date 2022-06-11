Skip to main content
LeBron James Blasts Steph Curry Haters

LeBron isn't here for any Steph hate

Image via Jim Poorten/NBAE/Getty Images

Nobody has faced Steph Curry on the game's biggest stage more times than LeBron James. Having battled Steph in the NBA Finals on four separate occasions, losing three of them, few are more qualified to speak on Steph's greatness than LeBron. After Steph's historic Game 4 performance against Boston, that is exactly what LeBron did.

Sharing two Tweets of admiration for "Chef Curry," LeBron continued his support of Steph in a response to Dwayne Wade's Tweet calling out the Steph haters. It is not uncommon for a player of Steph's caliber to be overanalyzed in a way that seeks to dissect his shortcomings rather than appreciating his greatness, and that was exactly what Dwayne Wade was pointing out. In his response, LeBron took it a step further, saying people will do anything in their power to avoid giving Steph his credit:

Having experienced this extensively, LeBron knows better than anybody what it's like to have historic accomplishments diminished or overshadowed by negativity. Recognizing the prevalence of this with Steph as well, LeBron wants to see that lack of appreciation end. The excuses are beginning to completely run out for the Steph haters, but LeBron knows they will still do all they can to discredit his greatness.

Should Steph continue this level of play, and defeat a dominant Boston Celtics team, there will really be no place for these people to go. As for LeBron, he is already on the right side of things.

