Skip to main content
Miami Heat Players Blast Draymond Green For Premature Finals Pick

Miami Heat Players Blast Draymond Green For Premature Finals Pick

Miami didn't like Draymond picking the Boston Celtics

USA Today

Miami didn't like Draymond picking the Boston Celtics

The Golden State Warriors will face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, but Draymond Green has already stated his prediction. When asked by Shaquille O'Neal who he prefers to face between the two teams, Draymond said, "You're asking me who I want to play. I'll tell you who I think we're gonna play. We're gonna play Boston."

While Draymond avoided the question by stating a prediction rather than a preference, his answer was still not respectful enough for Udonis Haslem. The veteran clubhouse leader, who has not played all season, said in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that "Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some s*** like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that."

Haslem reportedly continued, saying, "He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s*** he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls***." Miami heat forward P.J. Tucker also spoke with Chris Haynes, saying, "I don’t know what part of the game is that. A player picking a team before they’re out. That’s crazy, bro."

While Miami still has another game to win before Draymond has to officially eat his words, the two veteran forwards are not happy with what was said following Golden State's series-clinching win.

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

USATSI_17449187-scaled-e1651075543717
News

Miami Heat Players Blast Draymond Green For Premature Finals Pick

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to His Resilient Return to NBA Finals

By C.J. PetersonMay 27, 2022
TSPN7N2L65HZVEAQIZ52QDCNYM
News

Draymond Green Predicts Boston Celtics Beating Miami Heat

By Joey LinnMay 27, 2022
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors celebrate after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Reach NBA Finals for 6th Time in 8 Years

By C.J. PetersonMay 27, 2022
Klay-Thompson-Game-5-takeaways-usa
News

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

By Joey LinnMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18364471_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 26, 2022
20222501-warriors-high-five-vs-mavericks-cropped
News

Game 5 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey LinnMay 26, 2022
ratio3x2_2400
News

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

By Joey LinnMay 25, 2022
1380404739.0
News

Luka Doncic Reveals How Mavericks Grabbed Game 4 Win

By Joey LinnMay 24, 2022