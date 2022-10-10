Skip to main content
Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

Getty Images

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

Draymond Green reportedly wants to join LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I can tell you, Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State," Smith said. "Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain't gonna tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State."

While the legitimacy of Stephen A. Smith's reports is often questionable, he seemed to declare this with a level of confidence. That doesn't make it a guarantee, but it's at least something the ESPN analyst is standing on for now.

Whether Green wants to go to the Lakers or not, he may find himself as the odd man out in Golden State. The team has been faced with a nearly impossible financial situation to navigate, but with Green's recent actions, their decision on who to extend between he, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins may have become easier.

While things can change, Warriors players have already admitted that trust has been breached following Green's attack on Poole in practice. If that trust cannot be regained, it will be an easy decision for Golden State to not extend their veteran forward. If that ends up happening, Stephen A. Smith believes Green is set on the Lakers.

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

By Joey Linn
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118725_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Expects to Play in Season Opener, Warriors Have No Set Return Date

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_16528136_168390270_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226047_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

By Joey Linn
92ec313c-e4fb-429c-bcb2-386acf733a7a-draymond
News

Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Punching Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

By Joey Linn
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the first quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors

By Joey Linn
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Knicks Player Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn