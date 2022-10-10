Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I can tell you, Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State," Smith said. "Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain't gonna tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State."

While the legitimacy of Stephen A. Smith's reports is often questionable, he seemed to declare this with a level of confidence. That doesn't make it a guarantee, but it's at least something the ESPN analyst is standing on for now.

Whether Green wants to go to the Lakers or not, he may find himself as the odd man out in Golden State. The team has been faced with a nearly impossible financial situation to navigate, but with Green's recent actions, their decision on who to extend between he, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins may have become easier.

While things can change, Warriors players have already admitted that trust has been breached following Green's attack on Poole in practice. If that trust cannot be regained, it will be an easy decision for Golden State to not extend their veteran forward. If that ends up happening, Stephen A. Smith believes Green is set on the Lakers.

