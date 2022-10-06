Skip to main content
Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green

Poole stayed after Golden State Warriors practice to get shots up after altercation with Draymond
It was reported in a recent article from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation at Golden State Warriors practice. Green reportedly struck Poole, and team management currently feels that the altercation crossed a line, leading to potential discipline for Green.

While details are still coming out regarding this incident, Jordan Poole was seen getting shots up after practice, and according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 news, the young guard "seemed in good spirits."

From the looks of this video, and also what can be determined from the initial report, Poole will likely not receive any disciplinary action. From the current perception of things, Poole and Green were engaged in one of their usual arguments, and Green escalated it with physical violence. For now, Poole seems to be in good spirits following the incident.

It will be very interesting to see how the Warriors handle this situation, as their ring ceremony will be on opening night. Suspending Green for that game, and having that distract from what is supposed to be a celebration, would be a tough decision to make. That said, the team is expected to discipline their veteran forward, and the details of that disciplinary action will likely emerge soon.

Once Green is given his discipline, he and Poole will have to move forward and reconcile, as the Warriors still have their sights set on defending their title.

