Report: Warriors Possible Trade Suitor For Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls have had an incredibly disappointing season, leading some to believe they could be heavy sellers at this year's trade deadline. While most of the focus will be placed on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine if the Bulls choose to sell, other role players like Alex Caruso could make major impacts on contenders. In a recent report NBC Chicago's K.C. Johnson, the Golden State Warriors were named as a potential suitor for Caruso.

Already an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Caruso has proven his worth as a winning piece. A solid defender and capable shooter, Caruso is the perfect role player for any championship contender. For a Warriors team that has struggled defensively, especially with their guard rotation, Caruso could be a massive pick up.

While Caruso's fit in Golden State projects to be seamless, the potential package to get him is what becomes difficult. The Warriors have shown a real reluctance to part ways with anyone from their young core, which makes win-now moves nearly impossible to facilitate. It is unclear exactly what Chicago would demand in return for Caruso, who is under contract through the 2024-25 season, but it likely would not be cheap.

Attempting to walk the line between contending and positioning for the future, the Warriors have tough decisions to make ahead of this year's trade deadline. While Caruso looks like an ideal fit, the Warriors may be unwilling to part with the assets needed to bring him in.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit