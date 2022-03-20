Steph Curry and Draymond Green Share Hilarious March Madness Banter

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green were rivals for a day

Jesse D. Garrabrant | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

With their former universities facing off in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Steph Curry and Draymond Green had some hilarious banter following their public bet. On a recent podcast episode, Draymond Green revealed that Steph Curry would be entering the arena dressed as the Michigan State mascot, should Michigan State beat Davidson in their first round matchup. It ultimately happened, and the response was hilarious.

Before the game, Steph posted a message to Draymond on his Instagram story, saying, "DG23, it's game time big fella. Wildcats, we are ready. Bout to sleep in the streets, take what's ours, smell the roses... ya'll ain't gonna know what's about to hit ya'll, my man. I just wanted to apologize in advance for what we're about to do to ya'll. And the bet is good. A little cash, a little arm candy, aka the watch, and maybe some mascot love if we can get access to the mascots, but it's about to go down in Greenville, South Carolina. Let's go Wildcats."

Curry's pregame trash talk ultimately came back to bite, as his Davidson Wildcats fell 74-73 to Draymond Green's Michigan State Spartans. After the win, Green responded on Instagram, saying, "It's a Sparty party, baby! You know what it is, we ain't trippin on that... Game time. It's a Sparty party, baby. You know what time it is, SC30. C'mon now. Also, Chuck on TV, picking Davidson. C'mon man, we Michigan State. It's actually a shame that Davidson stayed in this game. But Steph, we will see you showing up soon with that Sparty costume on. I'm gonna order you a Michigan State Draymond Green jersey, or you can wear my Final Four jersey."

The back and forth banter was quality stuff from Steph and Draymond, as the two will now recenter their focus on pursuing a fourth NBA championship together this summer.

