Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with Marcus Smart driving into Steph Curry

Steve Kerr had an animated conversation with Marcus Smart on the sidelines following the play that ultimately left Steph Curry injured. Diving for a loose ball, Smart rolled over onto Curry's foot, sidelining him for the rest of the game, and likely for multiple weeks. After the game, Steve Kerr revealed what was said during that conversation between he and smart.

"I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph's knee, and that's what I was upset about," Kerr said. "A lot of respect for Marcus, he's a hell of a player. Gamer, competitor, I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we're good, but I thought it was a dangerous play, and I let him know."

The consensus on the play seems to be the same across the board. While there is no basis for calling it dirty or intentional, there is a feeling amongst the team that it was unnecessary and dangerous, Draymond Green said after the game, "I'd expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard, I can't call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look at the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it."

The current timeline for Steph's return is unclear, but recent reports indicate he has avoided a serious injury. While the Warriors await his return, they will have to string together wins in order to maintain home court advantage in the first-round.

