Steph Curry Injury Update For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors have submitted their injury report for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics,

Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation), and Otto Porter (left foot soreness) are both listed as questionable. James Wiseman remains out with right knee injury management. Porter notably started over Kevon Looney for Game 4 which resulted in a win for the Golden State Warriors. One thing that's very worth noting in Game 4, besides Steph Curry's heroics, was the fact that the Warriors managed to outrebound the Celtics. Andrew Wiggins quietly grabbed 16 rebounds, which was everything that the Warriors needed in order to win the game.

Speaking of Steph Curry, he mentioned pregame that his foot feels "great." That's the best news Warriors fans could ask for. This team will always go as far as Steph Curry takes them, as shown in Game 4.

The Boston Celtics have yet to submit their injury report but all eyes are on Robert Williams. He asked to get pulled out of Game 4 after tweaking his knee and has yet to be listed on the injury report.

Game 5 will likely be the most important game of the series between the Warriors and Celtics. Neither team has lost back-to-back games all playoffs, so something will have to give sooner or later. It would be fair to assume that the winner of Game 5 has the highest likelihood of winning the NBA Championship.

Related Articles

Who Had The Best Reaction to Steph Curry's Historic Performance?

LeBron James Blasts Steph Curry Haters

Steve Kerr Explains Decision to Bench Draymond Green in 4th Quarter