Steph Curry Insists Warriors' Championship Window is Still Open

The Golden State Warriors have been attempting to pull off their "two timeline" plan that prioritizes both winning now and in the future; however, last year's title may have created a false idea of just how sustainable that method is.

While the Warriors were able to win the 2022 championship without dealing away any of their youth for win-now pieces, it was Steph Curry's greatness that often covered for a flawed roster. One of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball, Curry could potentially pull off similar heroics this season, but a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick revealed that Curry's desire is for the Warriors to maximize this championship window.

In a piece primarily about the future of Warriors GM Bob Myers, Slater, Thompson, and Amick wrote, "The reigning Finals MVP has become increasingly vocal about his win-now perspective and Myers has been the primary voice easing Curry’s concerns regarding the franchise’s direction and commitment to the present. Curry’s bent is for Warriors’ management to maximize the championship window, insistent it’s still open."

Understandably, Curry is pushing the Warriors to maximize their current championship window, insisting that it is still open. The superstar point guard has reportedly grown increasingly vocal about his win-now perspective, which is exactly how he should feel.

Generational talents are generational for a reason - they simply do not come around often. Steph Curry is a generational talent, and is in many ways still near the peak of his powers. If the Warriors fail to capitalize on the last years of Curry's greatness, in favor of an early pivot towards the future, they would be doing their franchise icon a major disservice.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit