Steph Curry Opens Up About Starting Lineup Situation

The Golden State Warriors have a starting lineup decision to make

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are experiencing what many have deemed a good problem to have. With 6 players deserving of a starting lineup spot, and only 5 positions available, somebody will have to stay on the bench. To start the postseason, that player has been Steph Curry; however, he will eventually be reentered into that first group. When asked about it at practice on Thursday, Steph shared his thoughts on the situation.

"We got options. Hopefully I've demonstrated that at the end of the day it really doesn't matter. It's about obviously who's in that closing lineup, but also like when you're ready to go when your number is called, like just being ready for whatever that looks like," Steph said. Curry added that Jordan Poole has been fantastic in the starting lineup, and that each one of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney also provide attributes the Warriors need in that first group. Because of this, Steph admitted he doesn't know what the right answer is; however, he is just looking to make his minutes impactful wherever they come.

"It's difficult decisions for coach, just trying to figure out what the right move [is], but at the end of the day it's on us to make the necessary adjustments just to be ready, and make it about winning," Steph said. The superstar point guard has put his pride aside for the betterment of the team all throughout Golden State's dynasty, and has done so once again this postseason.

