Steph Curry Reacts to Being One Win Away From NBA Finals

After an injury-induced two year absence from the NBA Playoffs, and subsequently the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are now one win away from heading back to a place they resided for five-straight years during their dynasty run. After defeating Dallas to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry shared his immediate thoughts.

"That number is crazy, just in terms of our resilience," Steph said when asked about the amount of road wins he and his team have tallied during their era of dominance. "Just trying to find any way to win on the road. When you're up 2-0 and you come on the road, to take a strangle-hold control on the series, that's huge."

Steph finished his answer saying, "Obviously we know the job's not done, but it's a good feeling to know we came in here and got a win, and we can play with house money on Tuesday and try to get it done."

The Warriors have adhered to this "one game at a time" mentality throughout the postseason, and it has served them well. Never getting too high or too low, Steph and his team have instead remained consistent, and it has them once again on the doorstep of an NBA Finals appearance. Steph is excited, knowing what lies on the other end of one more win, but the superstar point guard also knows the job is not yet finished.

