Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

The NBA has begun placing more emphasis on traveling violations this year, and that was on full display in Tuesday night's showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Several travels were called throughout the course of the game, but it was Steph Curry who was whistled for the biggest violation of the game in the final minute of regulation.

With a chance to tie or take the lead, Curry went for a step-back three, but was called for a travel. It looked like Curry changed his pivot feet, making it the correct call, but the superstar point guard did not think it was a travel.

When asked about the play after the game, Curry said, "Bang bang situation. Dumb play by me to not take the layup. I got a little confused on what the time and the score was, honestly went for the hero shot. I didn't think it was a travel to the point where you don't let the play run out, but who am I to say?"

When asked about that play after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called for consistency, saying, "Calls are calls. Some go your way, some don't. I guess the NBA is making an emphasis on plays like that. I don't know if it was a travel or not, I haven't seen it, but it's gonna be really interesting to see - like if we're gonna call that now, we gotta call it all the time, because it happens 30 times a game, guys change pivot feet. So I'm really happy the officials are gonna emphasize it, but you gotta be consistent with it."

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season