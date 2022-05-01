Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Big Game vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors defeat the Memphis Grizzlies behind big game from Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors once again got an incredible performance from Jordan Poole in their Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Making the move back to the bench, Poole finished with 31 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds, joining Steph Curry as the only two players in NBA history with at least 30 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds off the bench in a playoff game.

While the Warriors have needed to start Poole at times, they opted for Gary Payton II in the starting lineup for defensive purposes in this game. Steve Kerr said the conversation with Poole was easy when telling him he had to come off the bench, especially with Steph Curry recently setting the example for how to do that well. After the game, Steph shared his thoughts on Poole's big game off the bench.

"He's a hooper. The ultimate confidence in himself, just the ability to be ready for big moments. We've said it all along, once he understands what it takes to be consistent at this level, be ready night in and night out, you can't teach that preparation for the moment, you either have it or you don't, and he does," Curry said of Poole's performance. 

The Warriors got a huge victory in this one, and now have home court advantage for the series. As Steph Curry said, they will now look to get greedy in Game 2.

