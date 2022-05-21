Steph Curry Reacts to Kevon Looney's Big Night

Kevon Looney had a career night in the Game 2 win, pouring in a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and a pair of assists. As he so often is, Looney was the engine that fueled Golden State's victory, battling on the glass while being an opportunistic scorer inside the paint. After the game, Steph shared his thoughts on the big man's performance.

"He's been playing amazing," Steph said of Looney. "Making his impact felt both ends of the floor, and when you get your home crowd appreciating the input from everybody, and making him nervous at the free throw line [with MVP chants] it's special."

Curry continued, saying that "He's just been through a lot. From his rookie year where he's playing some minutes in the Finals, to now, like he's just adapted to things that's been thrown at him. You could tell that this year, him being available was the biggest thing he wanted to accomplish. We see the work that he's put in to making that a reality, and now in the playoffs just taking that next step. He brings a lot of joy to what we do in the locker room... He's the bridge to the vets and the young guys."

Despite being in and out of the starting lineup for matchup reasons, Looney has been an absolute star in his role all postseason long, and is a big reason why Golden State is two games away from another trip to the NBA Finals.

