Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Kevon Looney's Big Night

Steph Curry Reacts to Kevon Looney's Big Night

Steph was excited for Looney's big time Game 2 performance

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Steph was excited for Looney's big time Game 2 performance

Kevon Looney had a career night in the Game 2 win, pouring in a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and a pair of assists. As he so often is, Looney was the engine that fueled Golden State's victory, battling on the glass while being an opportunistic scorer inside the paint. After the game, Steph shared his thoughts on the big man's performance.

"He's been playing amazing," Steph said of Looney. "Making his impact felt both ends of the floor, and when you get your home crowd appreciating the input from everybody, and making him nervous at the free throw line [with MVP chants] it's special."

Curry continued, saying that "He's just been through a lot. From his rookie year where he's playing some minutes in the Finals, to now, like he's just adapted to things that's been thrown at him. You could tell that this year, him being available was the biggest thing he wanted to accomplish. We see the work that he's put in to making that a reality, and now in the playoffs just taking that next step. He brings a lot of joy to what we do in the locker room... He's the bridge to the vets and the young guys."

Despite being in and out of the starting lineup for matchup reasons, Looney has been an absolute star in his role all postseason long, and is a big reason why Golden State is two games away from another trip to the NBA Finals.

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

USATSI_17267855
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Kevon Looney's Big Night

By Joey Linnjust now
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevon Looney Reacts to First 20-Point Game in NBA Career

By C.J. Peterson22 minutes ago
luka-doncic-mavericks-game-one-USA
News

Luka Doncic Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

By Joey Linn25 minutes ago
morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
Stephen-Curry6
News

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_18298789_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 20, 2022
EEXBB6MBPZDYBP2SPODC32UBRE
News

Injury Report: Luka Doncic Battling Illness

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022
1239507387.0
News

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Defensive Effort on Luka Doncic

By C.J. PetersonMay 19, 2022