Steph Curry Reacts to Neymar's 'Night Night' Celebration

As expected, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his reaction to PSG star Neymar using his 'Night Night' celebration. Steph has been responding to each player who uses the celebration, whether a megastar like Neymar, or a youth hooper in an exhibition game.

With the "another one" hashtag, Steph is enjoying the continued use of his celebration. While he did not plan to create a movement, that is exactly what happened. Steph admitted the celebration was not even planned, and just came to be during the playoffs, but it has quickly become a trend.

Neymar is certainly one of the bigger stars to pull out the celebration; however, it is not entirely surprising, because he and Steph Curry have been friends for a while. Exchanging jerseys and autographs in the past, while also teaming up for a Player's Tribune feature in 2018, the two superstars in their respective sports have maintained a friendship for years now.

Paying homage to his friend, Neymar pulled out the 'Night Night' celebration during PSG's recent victory. Steph hadn't seen it until a few days after the goal was scored, but as initially expected, he was excited about it.

With the NFL season starting soon, and playoff baseball also around the corner, fans will have to follow different sports to see if the trend continues the way it has the last few months.

