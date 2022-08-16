Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Neymar's 'Night Night' Celebration

FC Barcelona

Steph Curry Reacts to Neymar's 'Night Night' Celebration

Steph finally saw Neymar's 'Night Night' celebration during PSG's game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As expected, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his reaction to PSG star Neymar using his 'Night Night' celebration. Steph has been responding to each player who uses the celebration, whether a megastar like Neymar, or a youth hooper in an exhibition game.

With the "another one" hashtag, Steph is enjoying the continued use of his celebration. While he did not plan to create a movement, that is exactly what happened. Steph admitted the celebration was not even planned, and just came to be during the playoffs, but it has quickly become a trend.

Neymar is certainly one of the bigger stars to pull out the celebration; however, it is not entirely surprising, because he and Steph Curry have been friends for a while. Exchanging jerseys and autographs in the past, while also teaming up for a Player's Tribune feature in 2018, the two superstars in their respective sports have maintained a friendship for years now.

Paying homage to his friend, Neymar pulled out the 'Night Night' celebration during PSG's recent victory. Steph hadn't seen it until a few days after the goal was scored, but as initially expected, he was excited about it.

With the NFL season starting soon, and playoff baseball also around the corner, fans will have to follow different sports to see if the trend continues the way it has the last few months.

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

p5iczjbcp4cnsrez_1621315721
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Neymar's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey Linn11 seconds ago
USATSI_17733718_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Photo of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Draymond Green Together

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
lebron-james-stephen-curry
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
kevin_durant
News

Andre Iguodala Reveals Thoughts on Kevin Durant Trade Situation

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
cbfb5280-23e1-11eb-8a46-f186a810a22a_image_hires_144023
News

Jeremy Lin Reveals Untold Story of Steph Curry's Greatness

By Joey LinnAug 14, 2022 6:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18860642_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Complicated Legacy With Warriors and Nets

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 14, 2022 5:28 PM EDT
hf4l9lgerokkqx5grrlu
News

Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction

By Joey LinnAug 13, 2022 8:15 PM EDT
538313628
News

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey LinnAug 13, 2022 7:50 PM EDT
USATSI_15893700_168390270_lowres
News

The Rare Moment Draymond Green Told Steph Curry He Took a 'Bad Shot'

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 13, 2022 7:13 PM EDT