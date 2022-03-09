Steph Curry Reveals Message He Gave Klay Thompson

After missing two full years with two major injuries, Klay Thompson is still working his way back into form on the court. Klay has shown flashes of his old self, most notably in a win over the Lakers few weeks ago; however, he has also shown stretches of poor play as well. None of this should be surprising, as Klay is returning from two major injuries that kept him sidelined for two years; however, Steph Curry is taking a straight forward approach with his Splash Brother.

Curry revealed the message he gave Thompson following Golden State's win over the Clippers. "You're Klay Thompson. Don't ever forget that," Steph said. According to Curry, Klay was still upset about his poor shooting performance, even despite the win. Going 9/23 from the field and 2/9 from deep, Klay was not content with his shooting splits in the win. While understandable, Steph Curry does not want his Splash Brother to lose confidence. In addition to Klay's offensive competitiveness, Steph was impressed with Thompson's willingness to defend the opposing team's best player. Curry stated that it's a good sign that Klay's body feels good enough to take on this defensive responsibility, having just returned from two major injuries.

Steph Curry is not worried about Klay Thompson's shooting struggles. The two have had too much success together over the years to have confidence waver during one poor stretch. It was never realistic to anticipate an entire absence of rust for Thompson this season, but as long as he can return to form by the playoffs, Golden State expects to pursue another championship.

