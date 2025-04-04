Steph Curry's Circus Basket in Warriors-Lakers Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors traveled to Hollywood to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a marquee Pacific Division matchup.
The entire NBA world always looks forward to this Warriors-Lakers meeting, especially to see two legends go at it in Steph Curry and LeBron James. At halftime, the Warriors hold a 60-47 lead over the Lakers, as Curry dropped 12 points and 5 assists on 4-10 shooting from the field, while James had 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists on 2-4 shooting.
While both stars are trying to lead their respective teams to statement wins, Curry has decided to put on a show.
With about four minutes left in the second quarter, Curry drove the baseline, but instead of going up for a normal reverse layup, the Warriors magician threw it up over his head without looking at got it to fall, plus a foul. Curry's insane and-one circus shot has gone viral on social media.
Via Hoop Central: "STEPH HOW?! 🤯"
Via Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry
that is insane 🤯"
Via House of Highlights: "THE CURRY CIRCUS 😮💨🔥"
Via Bleacher Report: "STEPH CIRCUS SHOT 😱"
The 37-year-old Warriors star is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on the season, coming off a 52-point outing with 12 made three-pointers in their last win. Curry has been incredible, even in year 16, and continues to do unbelievable things like this, even on the big stage.
While the Warriors were led by a 22-point first-half from Brandin Podziemski, Curry is certainly doing his usual thing as Golden State tries to stay hot against the Lakers.