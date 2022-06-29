Steph Curry Shares Message For Draymond Green

Not only has Steph Curry's greatness naturally elevated Draymond Green's place on all-time lists, but the superstar point guard has never hesitated to lift up his teammate. While there are certain aspects of Draymond's game that make him invaluable to the Warriors, Steph's arrival is what revived a franchise that had never experienced anything close to the run of success they are still on.

In an Instagram story post on Tuesday, Steph reflected on Draymond's career. On the 10th anniversary of Draymond's draft day, Steph had his followers take a look at the future Hall-of-Fame forward's resume:

Both four-time champions, Steph and Draymond have been together for one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. While Draymond's offensive game has declined drastically since the dynasty's early years, his defense remains elite, and that was again on display during Golden State's latest title run. Steph's game has remained elite throughout the dynasty, perhaps even peaking during the 2022 NBA Finals, defeating a Boston Celtics team that was supposed to be a bad matchup.

Always a confident group, the Warriors should have a level of increased confidence going into next season, knowing their core will again be intact. Any time Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are healthy, the Warriors will be in the mix. That trio has proven it several times now, and will look to do so again next season.

