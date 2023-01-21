Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.

Poole committed an offensive foul and then picked up a technical foul shortly after, and Steve Kerr could be seen yelling at the young guard. The moment was posted by several media outlets, but Steph Curry wants to make sure the whole story is told.

Commenting on an instagram post, Curry said, "Hey for all the kids watching this clip...Coach Kerr coaching like he should. JP taking the energy the right way. Both of them move on to try and win the game!!! @houseofhighlights Make sure you show how @jordan_poole bounced back after this."

Putting his leadership on full display, Curry stepped in and explained that Steve Kerr is coaching up Poole the way he should, and Poole responded in a big way. Poole's response is largely what helped the Warriors secure a win, as they took down a Cavaliers team that was missing Donovan Mitchell, but still had several more weapons than the Warriors did. With this win, the Warriors pull back to .500, and will look to build on this momentum.

