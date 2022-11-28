Steph Curry Trolls NBA Refs After Hilarious Technical Foul

The NBA has really cracked down on bench celebrations this season, trying to make sure players do not leave the bench area during the game. Draymond Green was quickly reminded of this on Sunday, when he was issued a technical foul for his celebration late in the game. Looking to support his teammate, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry picked up a technical foul of his own with an intentionally egregious violation of the league's new bench celebration rules.

After the game, Curry trolled the league with a hilarious video of he and Green that was uploaded to Twitter:

In a game that was already decided, the Warriors could afford to concede a pair of technical foul free throws. For Curry and Green, the two players can also afford to take the fine, as Curry joked about in his Tweet.

Moments like these are good to see from a Warriors team that was struggling to find their joy early in the season. Steph Curry is quite possibly the greatest leader in sports, and things like this are more important than they seem. Standing with his teammate while also having some fun, Curry was more than willing to take a fine for celebrating on the bench.

The Warriors seem to have found their joy again, and Steph Curry is a massive reason why.

