Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade

With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.

"I think that's a fair question," Kerr said. "One of the things I tell James from time to time, is that I feel bad for him because of the circumstances. He's had a tough go with the injuries, the injuries definitely set him back. But the bottom line is he's a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team."

Kerr continued, saying that "[Wiseman is] in a situation where he's not getting many reps and playing time as he would in a different set of circumstances had he been drafted by a different team. He'd be getting more opportunities that's for sure, but that's part of his story, that's part of his journey. And what I love about James is that he understands that and recognizes it and continues to keep a positive spirit and energy and he works hard every single day and he's wonderful to coach."

While Kerr recognizes the difficult spot Wiseman is in, he also was honest about hoping things can work out with the Warriors. Kerr loves coaching Wiseman, and hopes the fit eventually works out in Golden State.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit