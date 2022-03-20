Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Strategy With Steph Curry Injured

Steve Kerr Reveals Strategy With Steph Curry Injured

The Golden State Warriors will have to change things up without Steph Curry

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will have to change things up without Steph Curry

For at least two weeks, the Golden State Warriors are going to be without Steph Curry. The team announced his injury reevaluation would happen in two weeks, meaning the Warriors will be without their superstar for at least that long. In the meantime, Steve Kerr detailed how the team will need to operate in Steph's absence.

"We're gonna lock in on becoming the defensive team that we were the first two and a half months of the season. With Draymond back, there's no reason why we can't rediscover our defensive identity while Steph is out. We were gonna need to do that anyway, so that becomes a focus for these last 12 games," Kerr said.

On adjusting to life offensively without Steph Curry, Kerr said, "Offensively, other guys will step in, and try to fill Steph's shoes. But we can score plenty with the guys that we have. The focus has gotta be the defense. If we can lock back in at that end and start making our mark, then I have no doubt we can get on a really good run."

There's no question that the Golden State Warriors need Steph Curry in order to accomplish their ultimate goal this season; however, according to Steve Kerr, the team should be able to maintain a level fo competitiveness while they await his return.

Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Steph Curry

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury

Steve-Kerr-Steph-Curry-GETTY-1351373942
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Strategy With Steph Curry Injured

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
USATSI_15873091_168390270_lowres
News

Report: James Wiseman Temporarily Shutdown

By Farbod Esnaashari3 hours ago
3f8fe666-9161-4a5d-bcc5-3aa5d628dada
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry Out, Andrew Wiggins Questionable vs. San Antonio Spurs

By Joey LinnMar 18, 2022
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Reveal Timeline for Reevaluation on Stephen Curry's Foot

By C.J. PetersonMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17909865_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry's Foot Injury Evaluation

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 18, 2022
nba-plain--287dfbec-6312-4074-b2f1-867451d334b6
News

Report: Steph Curry's MRI Results Still Being Reviewed

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
YPGBZABWQFHFJOIBZEXVMNAPEQ
News

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17911153_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Smart Reacts to Steph Curry's Injury on his Dive

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Out "Indefinitely" but May Return for the Playoffs

By C.J. PetersonMar 17, 2022