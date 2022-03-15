Klay Thompson Reacts to Draymond Green's Championship Prediction

Finally breaking out of their midseason skid, the Golden State Warriors are a confident group right now. Coming off of Draymond Green's return, a game in which he, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson played together for the first time sine the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors are felling good.

Following Monday night's win, Draymond Green said, "Obviously the 2-seed would be great, but we're not chasing it. We're gonna make sure we do everything we can to stay healthy coming down the stretch. Not gonna make any bone-head decisions trying to chase the 2-seed. Whether we're the 2-seed or the 3-seed, we're gonna win a championship. So it don't really matter." When asked if he's calling a championship, Draymond said, "Ya, I called it months ago."

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked if he backs Draymond's prediction, and said, "Yes... I do. I'm too much of a competitor to sit up here and doubt our team or give another team the nod over us. No chance." Klay elaborated, saying that "I have confidence in this team to win a ring, and us three know what it takes. So do other guys on our roster, and young guys are eager to learn what it takes. When we all have the same goal in mind, amazing things can happen."

The Warriors have a lot of reasons to be confident, and if they can maintain a prolonged stretch of health and good play entering the playoffs, they are certainly one of the teams to beat.

