Steve Kerr Says Nikola Jokic Should Win MVP

Nikola Jokic is the reigning league MVP, and he very well may get it again. It is a tightly contested race this year with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo also being worthy recipients; however, Golden State Warriors head coach believes the award should once again go to Jokic.

Following Golden State's loss in Denver on Monday night, Steve Kerr said Jokic should win MVP again, adding that "He was spectacular tonight. Makes all of his teammates better, he makes defense so difficult, and he’s playing the game at such an easy pace." It is truly remarkable watching the way Jokic is able to dictate each game he plays in, making plays at his pace, and always involving his teammates.

On the season, Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% from the field, which has never been done before. Wilt Chamberlain is the only player who has put up anywhere near these numbers, which says enough about the season Nikola Jokic is having. While the MVP award usually goes to a player higher in the standings than Jokic and the Nuggets are, context is important when analyzing that aspect of their season.

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. each missing nearly the entire season, Jokic has often times been a one-man army for the Denver Nuggets. He has kept them above the play-in, which is a remarkable accomplishment considering the injuries they have dealt with. That, combined with his historic numbers, certainly supports Steve Kerr's case for his MVP candidacy.

By Joey Linnjust now
