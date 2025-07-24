Warriors Executive Reveals Big 'Issue' for Team's Offseason
The Golden State Warriors have made noise this NBA offseason, but not in the way that many fans were hoping. The Warriors are the only team in the league that has yet to make a move this summer, despite being at the forefront of a plethora of rumors.
Of course, the Warriors made a splash at last season's trade deadline when they acquired six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and his pairing with Steph Curry has proven to be effective, but there are still expectations to make more improvements this offseason.
Spotrac's Keith Smith recently talked to a Warriors front office executive in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League and asked about the team's offseason so far.
"Well, this will be a quick conversation! (laughed) I mean, we haven’t done anything yet, right? Are we the only team in the league?” the Warriors executive said. “We’ve got things we hope to do. But we’re got other things that have to fall in line first. We’re being very mindful of our sequencing here, because we know the aprons and hard caps can become an issue for us really fast.”
Of course, it is challenging for the Warriors to make moves until they resolve the mess with Jonathan Kuminga in restricted free agency, as signing him to his desired $30 million per year would be a financial disaster. The Warriors will be paying Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler a combined $113.7 million next season, so keeping the rest of their roster as cheap as possible will help them dodge the aprons.
Still, as any franchise should, the Warriors are focused on making the smart decisions this offseason and keeping their books as clean as possible.