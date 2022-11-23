Warriors vs Clippers Full Injury Report

There are no must-win games in the month of November, but it would be an incredibly bad look if the Golden State Warriors lost to the shorthanded LA Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Clippers will be missing both of their best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard suffered a right ankle sprain in a win against the Utah Jazz and Paul George has a right hamstring tendon strain. Luke Kennard is also out with a right calf strain. Additionally, Brandon Boston, Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston are all out on G League assignments.

The Golden State Warriors only have Andre Iguodala listed on their injury. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins were all out on Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with rest, but they're all playing tonight.

There's truly no excuse if the Warriors lose tonight's game against the Clippers. They're the healthier team, they rested basically all of their starters on Monday, and just recently suffered a 40-point blowout loss. This team needs to come out extra motivated, especially against a Pacific Division rival like the LA Clippers.

The Clippers are missing two of their best defenders, so it's pretty likely that Steph Curry is going to get his 30-piece tonight. What remains to be seen is how well the Warriors' defense performs, and if they contain players like Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson.

