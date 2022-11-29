Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.

Both Dallas and Golden State have been mediocre to start the new season, but both teams have gotten incredible play from their two superstars. Steph Curry and Luka Doncic are both playing at an MVP level, and will face off on national television in this TNT headliner.

The Warriors and Mavericks will both be relatively healthy for this game, as Andre Iguodala is the only absence for Golden State, and the only absences for Dallas are their G-League players. It is always exciting when two hopeful contenders face off, but a clean injury report for both sides makes it even more exciting.

The Warriors have been playing much better basketball lately after starting their season very poor, and will look to move two games above .500 with a win over Dallas. The Mavericks are looking to even their record at 10-10 with a win, as they have dropped some very winnable games recently.

The Warriors and Mavericks will begin at 4:30 PM PST.

