Bradley Beal builds on legacy with his own "day"

Bradley Beal is going down in local sports history with a unique recognition that continues to lock down his legacy in D.C. From now on, October 11th is officially known as “Bradley Beal Day” in the nation’s capital.

That’s right, the Wizards point guard is adding another line to his long list of accomplishments that includes signing a five-year, $251 million extension in the offseason.

At the Wizards Open Practice held on Tuesday at Capital One Arena, the Council of the District of Columbia officially declared October 11, 2022, “Bradley Beal Day” with a resolution introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto following the conclusion of the team’s practice.

Beal was not on-hand to officially accept the resolution due to a non-Covid related illness but his family accepted the resolution on his behalf.

Even with representation from the Beal clan, he couldn’t let the moment go by without making an appearance on the big screen to offer his remarks.

In just one year as the Wizards coach, Wes Unseld, Jr. has seen enough to know why he received the honor.

“It’s very rare to see a guy commit to a franchise in this way,” Unseld, Jr. said. “We’ve seen throughout his tenure here, his willingness to give back to the community. It’s a lot of things that are published but there’s so many more done under the radar. So it’s credit to who he is as a person…well raised, well spoken, but he understands and gets that he is very blessed. Now he has the opportunity to impart his blessings back on others.

Throughout his 10 years in D.C., Beal has been a presence in the community and was named the 2018-19 season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner.

As a philanthropist, role model and mentor, Beal has developed a unique and extensive relationship with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, where he has provided students guidance and opportunities that they may not be exposed to otherwise.

The three-time All-Star’s mark on the city has also been felt during the holiday season, providing turkeys to people in need and fulfilling families Christmas wish list.

He has most recently continued his community efforts with a refurbishment project for the basketball courts at Banneker Community Center in Shaw.

Beal, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Wizards this offseason, will embark on his 11th career season with the franchise in 2022-23, making him one of six active players to have played 10+ years with the same franchise and one of only two players (Wes Unseld, 13 seasons) to play 10+ seasons with the Wizards franchise.

Beal currently ranks second all-time in points scored in franchise history (14,231) and is on pace to pass Elvin Hayes (15,551) to take over the top spot this season.