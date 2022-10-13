Kuz's Kloset [Pre-Season Looks]

Kyle Kuzma is the most viral fashion forward player in Wizards history! His bold looks on the runway whether it's for Paris Fashion Week or a Wizards' game at Capital On Arena, Kuz will not disappoint! Throughout the season we'll be breaking down some of his looks in this segment 'Kuz's Kloset'

Since the regular season hasn't started yet, we'll kick things off with some of his fashions leading up to the 2022-2023 season.

June 2022: Kuzma along with other celebrities including singer J. Balvin and rapper Tyga, were front row at the KidSuper Spring Summer 2023 Runway Show "Breathing Life Into The Inanimate" in Paris, France. Theses designs were was based on an original painting called 'Con Artist' by painter Colm Dillane.

June 2022: Here's another look Kuzma stunted in during Paris Fashion Week. This is a "throwback" 2020 Casablanca fit.

July 2022: Let's not forget fashion isn't just what you put on your body, it streams from head to toe. Kuzma rocked a bleach blonde short cut in the height of summer 2022, although this hair color was short lived, we have to show appreciation for this statement look!

September 2022: I mean when your girlfriend is a model, you can't slack with the threads. In the photo above Kyle and Winnie Harlow pose in Fendi during New York Fashion Week. Did you know their relationship started with a DM?! And now the couple has stunted the fashion world together with looks like these.

September 2022: Now this was the one that broke the internet! Many calling it outrageous, wild, and over the top but hey, if people aren't talking about it then you should be worried!

Kyle Kuzma rocked this avant-garde Puma fit during New York Fashion Week and the comments came flooding in! He explained during Wizards' Media Day that this look is a "art piece in a futuristic theatrical runway show in what the meta verse would look like" aka "a futuristic look of what fashion will look like in the future"

Below are two honorary looks from the 2021-2022 season:

November 2021: One of Kuzma's first viral fashion moments as a Washington Wizards where is walked confidently in an Raf Simmons oversized-sleeve wool sweater for a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. This look brought in lots of opinions from fashion critics (professional and non-professional) as well as fellow basketball players like; Demarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, J.R. Smith, Liz Cambage and Lebron James leaving the very frank comment under his post "Ain't no f***ing way you wore that! 😂😂😂😂😂. I'm not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz! 🤣🤣🤣🤣" The ladies of "The Triple W Podcast" also weighed in on this head-turning look in the episode below...

March 2022: Real Men Wear Pink! Kyle Kuzma poses for the 2022-2023 Cherry Blossom “Bloom City” Wizards' jerseys. Get more information on these special edition jerseys by clicking here.

There is no question that the fashions will be fashioning this NBA season and we can't wait to see what's to come out of Kuz's Kloset but one thing he's made clear, if your game on the court isn't up to par then what you're wearing off the court has no significance at all!

Let me know your favorite looks from the 2022-2023 preseason and tag me @vidsbybre on ones we should feature in this Inside The Wizards segment!