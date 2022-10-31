Skip to main content
Wizards Launch Peace Tees Campaign

Peace Tees campaign will raise awareness and funds for gun violence prevention

The Washington Wizards continue to roll out events and activities commemorating the 25th anniversary since the team rebranded to the Wizards name. While also acknowledging the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997, the organization has launched the Peace Tees campaign for the 2022-23 season.

Proceeds from sales of the Peace Tees campaign will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM). 

The Wizards have teamed up with ACM, an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace, and harmony to continue to raise awareness and funds to prevent gun violence in Washington, D.C.

ACM’s three key operating principles are (1) that every individual has infinite worth and dignity, (2) that every individual harbors an innate desire to become a positive contributor to society, and (3) that a comprehensive approach of interrelated strategies aimed at community mobilization, suppression, social intervention, opportunities, and education and training will bring about changes in attitudes and values essential to leading humane and productive lives.

In addition to profits from the Peace Tees campaign, 25% of revenue from all Bullets apparel sales at the Team Store will benefit ACM, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation matching proceeds of up to $10,000.

Specialty tees are available in adult sizes S through 2XL for $35.00. Peace Tees will be available for sale beginning on Monday, October 31st online.

Bradley Beal in a specialty Peace Tee

Bradley Beal in a specialty Peace Tee

The Wizards will also hold Gun Violence Prevention Night on April 4 when the team hosts the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets at https://www.nba.com/wizards/tickets-2.

