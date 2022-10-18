Skip to main content
Wizards to Celebrate Black-Owned Businesses for Third Consecutive Year

Wizards to Celebrate Black-Owned Businesses for Third Consecutive Year

The Wizards will recognize seven local Black-owned businesses this season.

The Washington Wizards announced that for the third consecutive year, the organization will support a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. This campaign has been hugely successful and shows the partnership the organization continues to have throughout the Washington Metropolitan community.

The Wizards will recognize seven local Black-owned businesses this season. From October 2022 to April 2023, the seven businesses will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page, the Wizards’ social channels, in-game activations and through Wizards marketing assets.

(Photo Credit: Alexandria Mocha Moms)

(Photo Credit: Alexandria Mocha Moms)

The 2022-23 Black-Owned DMV program will tip-off by celebrating Harambee Books & Artwork, an independent Black-owned bookstore in Old Town Alexandria, VA. Harambee, a Swahili word meaning “working together,” was founded in 2017 by Bernard Reaves and specializes in classical, rare and out of print books primarily written by individuals of African descent. Harambee Books & Artworks aims to achieve literacy education and to empower and educate people by providing quality resources and services through community-based events and programs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(Photo Credit: Capital City Mambo Sauce)

(Photo Credit: Capital City Mambo Sauce)

In the month of November, the program will highlight Capital City Mambo Sauce. Capital City is a family-owned business established in 2011 by Arsha Jones and her late husband Charles. The specialty foods manufacturer is based in Prince George’s County, MD and their sweet and savory Mambo sauce can be found at various retailers in the DMV area.

The seven businesses selected for the Black-Owned DMV program were required to be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. Stay tuned to see the remaining five businesses the team will spotlight this season.

In This Article (1)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

C94D4EEC-309E-445A-9EAD-F5A167968C3A
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Will Barton

By Tyrone Montgomery
FDFD9EAF-0B4F-48F5-80B3-980D2EA0810E
Washington Wizards News

Should the Wizards bring Russell Westbrook Back to DC?

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19209000
Washington Wizards Throwback 25

John Wall has eyes set on return to D.C.

By Carita Parks
97978CE1-4C29-4A8A-8E71-A2545CF28604
Washington Wizards News

Meet The Wizards: Isaiah Todd

By Tyrone Montgomery
3B24185B-8834-43F0-894A-162D45EC567F
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.

By Darrell Owens
Wizards Opening Night roster
Washington Wizards News

Wizards Opening Night Roster is Set

By Candi Waller
USATSI_19098537
Washington Wizards News

Meet The Wizards: Taj Gibson

By Tyrone Montgomery
881DC937-A7E3-4F1F-B755-0731891E3968
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Anthony Gill

By Darrell Owens