The Washington Wizards announced that for the third consecutive year, the organization will support a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. This campaign has been hugely successful and shows the partnership the organization continues to have throughout the Washington Metropolitan community.

The Wizards will recognize seven local Black-owned businesses this season. From October 2022 to April 2023, the seven businesses will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page, the Wizards’ social channels, in-game activations and through Wizards marketing assets.

(Photo Credit: Alexandria Mocha Moms)

The 2022-23 Black-Owned DMV program will tip-off by celebrating Harambee Books & Artwork, an independent Black-owned bookstore in Old Town Alexandria, VA. Harambee, a Swahili word meaning “working together,” was founded in 2017 by Bernard Reaves and specializes in classical, rare and out of print books primarily written by individuals of African descent. Harambee Books & Artworks aims to achieve literacy education and to empower and educate people by providing quality resources and services through community-based events and programs.

(Photo Credit: Capital City Mambo Sauce)

In the month of November, the program will highlight Capital City Mambo Sauce. Capital City is a family-owned business established in 2011 by Arsha Jones and her late husband Charles. The specialty foods manufacturer is based in Prince George’s County, MD and their sweet and savory Mambo sauce can be found at various retailers in the DMV area.

The seven businesses selected for the Black-Owned DMV program were required to be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. Stay tuned to see the remaining five businesses the team will spotlight this season.