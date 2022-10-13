Basketball is Officially Back! - Washington Wizards

The NBA has always seem to play little brother in the sports industry. Major League Baseball has been called “America’s Sports.” The hard part about Major League Baseball is the timing of most of their games. A lot of their games are in the daytime while most Americans are at work or even school. Then, there’s the National Football League. The National Football League is only for a few months for the regular season. In fact, they recently added an extra week for their regular season so the need for more is definitively there. Football is more of a weekend thing so that leaves many Americans craving more and not being able to get more. The NBA on the other hand, gives the people exactly what they want. There’s the 82 game season on their schedule. In addition to those 82 games, they are able to travel to every city to play opposing teams at least once per season. This causes for more fans to be able to appreciate this great game of basketball that we have. Their games are mostly in the evening times as well. Those individuals who work for a living or may have to go to school every day have the opportunity and privilege to enjoy basketball every single day. The NBA also does a great job rotating the National TV Schedule. You will see every team on ABC, TNT, NBA TV, or ESPN all season long. You won’t have to purchase NBA League Pass but I do strongly recommend it if you are out of market for this Washington Wizards team. Thus far, the Wizards has had themselves a very interesting preseason. Currently 1-2, one thing to note is the team is fairly healthy considering all odds. Bradley had the covid protocols. Kristaps twisted his ankle and now is nursing a sprain. Deni Avdija has a sprained ankle as well but they both are considered day to day and expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

This season should be yet another good year for the Wizards. This is their 25th Anniversary being the Wizards. They took their campaign off on the right track this past offseason. There has been so much chatter about Bradley Beal. Should they trade him or should they keep him for the long run. A player that good is hard to trade. That’s why the Nets ultimately decided to keep Kevin Durant. At that point, it’s like giving up 50 cent for the dollar. The Wizards ultimately decided to keep Bradley Beal as they signed him to a 5-Year, $251M contract. Going through rebuilds are rough. Look at the Thunder for example. So this is definitely something to be excited for. They start their season on the road on Wednesday October 19thtaking on the Indiana Pacers. That is the perfect team to start the season against as the Pacers are still trying to figure things out. There will definitely be a good amount of test games in this first month of the season. The Wizards have the Bulls (10/21), Cavs (10/21), Celtics (10/30), and the 76ers (10/31) in the month of October. All of those teams are battle tested as they are all considered contenders this upcoming NBA Season. This should be an interesting season nonetheless for the Wizards as they have hopes of making the playoffs yet again this season.