Beal & Kuzma lead Wizards to wire-to-wire victory vs Indiana 114-107

Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season for the Washington Wizards would send them to Indiana to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Wizards are coming off a 35-47 record from last season where they finish 12th in the Eastern Conference. Second-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr had this Wizards team cooking at the beginning of last season going 11-5 in the first month of the season and would end the season going 24-42. With. the opening game starting lineup featuring Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, and Deni Avdija, the Wizards are looking to start the season off on the right foot. But an equally young Pacers team would be standing in their way.

Washington controlled this contest from beginning to end picking up a wire-to-wire win over Indiana 114-107. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 23 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. Beal shot 9-for-17 from the field draining two three-pointers in the process. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and snagged 13 rebounds in the victory. Coming off a minor ankle injury, Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 31 minutes. Will Barton (17 points) & Daniel Gafford (12 points) also chipped in for the Wizards. Deni Avdija went down with a minor ankle injury early in the first quarter but the team says the X-Rays came back negative.

Pacers guard Tyler Haliburton lead all scorers with 26 points and added 7 assists. Bennedict Mathurin dropped 19 points, while Jalen Smith & Buddy Hield scored 16 points respectively for Indiana.

Washington will head home to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct 21 at 7 PM from Capital One Arena. It will be Washington’s first home game since last season. Washington did not have any preseason games at home.