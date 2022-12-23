How To Slow Down The Kings

The Sacramento Kings Are Hosting The Washington Wizards Tonight. How Can The Wizards Stop This Surging Sacramento Kings Who Have Gained Confidence?

The Washington Wizards have started their West Coast Road Trip last night in a loss vs. the Utah Jazz. They are now In Sacramento taking on the Kings who have found their mojo on the court this season. The Kings are usually the laughing stock of the NBA. However, the addition of Domantas Sabonis has proven to be a positive return for the Kings as they are looking to be a playoff team this season for the first time in a very long time!

Sacramento Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis has been playing at an MVP Level this season - USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: Dec 23. 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is BACK! Much to the delight of Wizards staff and fans.

Rui Hachimura returned from his ankle injury last night. Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) & Deni Avdija (Back) are questionable with injuries and are game time decision. For The Sacramento Kings, Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) will be questionable for the Kings in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.





Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

Deni Avdija-Questionable (Back)

Sacramento Kings:

Richaun Holmes-Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

The Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija (GTD) , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis (GTD)

Sacramento Kings:

Guards: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter

Forwards: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray

Center: Domantas Sabonis





The Bottom Line

The Kings are one of those teams that can light you up any given night as they are one of the highest scoring teams in the NBA. They have some snipers who can knock down threes all night if you allow them too. That will be the key to the Wizards winning tonight. Their perimeter defense has struggled all season. Tonight, they must contain one of the fastest players in the league, De’Aaron Fox. His ability to get to the basket and find the open man is lethal. A key matchup to look into tonight too is Kyle Kuzma vs. rookie forward Keegan Murray. They both have similar games and play vital roles for their teams. Having Kristaps Porzingis tonight will be huge for the Wizards as he is a game time decision. They will need him to slow down Domantas Sabonis who looks like he ought to be in MVP conversations. No matter the case, the Wizards must slow down De’Aaron Fox