Skip to main content

Know Your Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

Know Your Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday evening in Washington at 7 PM Eastern Time. Both teams currently have a similar record so you can say they’re both evenly matched. However, there’s a pretty big difference playing in the Eastern Conference compared to the Western Conference as the Wizards are higher up in the standings.

The Timberwolves had quite the summer this past offseason. They acquired one of the best defenders in the NBA in Rudy Gobert. Gobert is the most feared rim protector in the league. Gobert has been a better scorer this season as well. The pairing of him and Karl Anthony Towns is nice but it could always be better. Karl Anthony Towns is one of the best three point shooters in the NBA. This will definitely be something the Wizards will have to defend aggressively as their perimeter defense hasn’t been great this season. 

The twin towers defending the paint in Minnesota- USA Today

The twin towers defending the paint in Minnesota- USA Today

To make matters worst, Anthony Edwards has “STAR” written all over him. He has the potential to be the best player in the league once he puts everything together. He is an athletic freak and can score from all areas in basketball. He has become quite the playmaker as well despite playing next to Point Guard D’Angelo Russell.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This will indeed be a good test and a hard fought battle for the Washington Wizards. They will need to focus primarily on defense to win this game. Hard work will pay off if they play hard from start to finish in this game.

In This Article (5)

Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert
D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell

C7B7183C-FEDB-4A09-BB3F-F2E4AA2A5D3F
Washington Wizards GameDay

The Wizards' Luck Runs Out, Celtics win 130-121

By Darrell Owens
8B6F934A-6D3E-43A4-A3EB-5ADFB630AC00
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hoping To Take Advantage Of The Short Handed Celtics

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Kyle shooting over Johnny
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kyle Lowry Was A Problem For The Wizards In All Three Matchups

By Candi Waller
77B34E59-247E-4642-A84B-209EB5DF63DB
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Lose Back-To-Back Games in Miami

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19299234
Washington Wizards News

Taj Gibson Is Bringing Energy and Physicality to Wizards Lineup

By Carita Parks
Kyle shooting over Johnny
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Add Another Player To Their Injury List

By Candi Waller
USATSI_19314664
Washington Wizards News

Johnny Davis Has An Injury That Could Further Hinder His Game Play

By Candi Waller
Jalen McDaniels vs Wizards Oct 10
Washington Wizards News

Defense Is Still An Issue For the Wizards

By Carita Parks and Candi Waller