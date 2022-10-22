Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma finds his swag in Wizards home opener victory

Kyle Kuzma lives up to nickname "Klutch Kuz" with 26-point performance against Chicago Bulls

Kyle Kuzma earned the nickname “Klutch Kuz” last season because of his ability to make tough plays for the Washington Wizards when it mattered the most. Through the first two games of 2022-2023 regular season, he continues to live up to that nickname.

With the Wizards facing their first Eastern Conference matchup against the Chicago Bulls in the team’s home opener, he was hot from start to finish. 

Whether it was a corner three or pull-up jumper, his shots were falling with ease. We rarely see Kuzma put on a dunk show but he had a few throughout the game including one over Andre Drummond.

“Did I dunk on him though,?” Kuzma jokingly said. “I didn’t feel anything. I don’t really count dunks unless you body or something.”

Overall, Kuzma seemed to be in his bag, playing with a poise and confidence that proves why he is a key part of the Wizards ‘Big 3’ lineup. Although he had a few struggles in the preseason, that seems to be working itself out as Kuzma starts to gel with this new look Wizards team.

Kuzma finished the night scoring a team-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting (4-8 3PT), including a 4-of-8 effort from beyond the arc, and adding six rebounds and two assists to his stat line. Kuzma has now scored 20+ points in back-to-back games to open up a season for the first time in his career.

Previously, in the Wizards season opener against Indiana, Kuzma earned performance of the game for his 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 3-10 from beyond the arc, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for a season-opening double-double.

While Kuzma is excelling on the court, he is also embracing his emergence as one of the leaders on the Wizards team which is a role he was thrust into last season. But it's a situation he doesn't take for granted. 

As the Wizards continue to build chemistry, Kuzma’s ongoing ascension alongside a healthy Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis will take this team a long way. 

