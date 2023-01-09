The New Orleans Pelicans Are In Town

The Washington Wizards Will Be Taking On The New Orleans Pelicans Tonight In DC

When a team can experience success without their best players, you know they have good coaching. Those are the teams you have to prepare for the most. You never know who will have a good night simply due to the Coach’s gameplan.

New Orleans Pelicans HC Willie Green is growing up right before our very eyes - USA Today

HC Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans have really evolved as a leader of men and has shown he can bring out the best of anyone. Tonight’s game is about effort.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: Jan 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Johnny Davis (Hip) are out with injuries. For The Pelicans, Zion Williamson (Hamstring) E.J. Liddell (ACL) & Brandon Ingram (Toe) are out with injuries. Larry Nance Jr (Shoulder) is probable for New Orleans tonight vs. the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Johnny Davis-OUT (Hip)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson-OUT (Hamstring)

Brandon Ingram-OUT (Toe)

Larry Nance Jr-Probable (Shoulder)

EJ Liddell Jr.-OUT (ACL)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

New Orleans Pelicans:

Guards: CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III

Forwards: Herbert Jones, Larry Nance Jr (GTD)

Center: Jonas Valanciunas

The Bottom Line

The Wizards may be playing against a short handed Pelicans team as they will be without the Duke Products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. However, they still will have to go up against one of the best scorers in the league - CJ McCollum. CJ is an explosive scorer who can take you off the dribble, shoot the three, and if you decide to foul him, he’ll just knock them down at the free throw line. If the Wizards can frustrate him into taking bad shots, make things tough on him, then they will win this game.