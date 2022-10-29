Skip to main content

The Wizards get outpaced by Indiana 127-117

Wizards suffer second loss of the year

WASHINGTON-The fifth game of the Washington Wizards 2022-23 campaign took place Friday night. The Wizards hosted the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season, but this was the second time in the young NBA season that we saw the Wizards and the Pacers face off. The teams battled on the opening night of the NBA with Washington grabbing a 114-107 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. We saw great performances from Kyle Kuzma (23 points) & Bradley Beal (22 points) in that contest. Kuzma & Beal have been a nice one-two punch to start the season for the Wizards. Kuzma is currently averaging a career-high in Points (21.0), Field Goal percentage (48.3), and Blocks (1.2). As for Washington superstar, Bradley Beal he is averaging 20.5 PPG. 6.3 APG. Washington was hoping to get its 4th win over Indiana in the last 6 games.

The Wizards would only hold the lead in this contest midway through the first quarter. From that point on it was all Pacers. Indiana would never relinquish to lead again. Tyrese Haliburton (25 points & 12 assists) & Buddy Hield (25points) helped push the pace for Indiana in this matchup while grabbing win #2 on the season, 127-117. 

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal leads all scores in the game with 31 points & 7 rebounds. Kristaps Porziņģis (22 points, 6 rebounds) & Kyle Kuzma (18 points, 9 rebounds) also contributed solid numbers for the Wizards in the game. 

The Wizards score have their first back-to-back games this season as they take on Jayson Tatum & the Boston Celtics Sunday, October 30 in Boston at 6 pm and then head back home to take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 31 at 7 pm. 

Washington Wizards
Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
Bradley Beal
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Kuzma
Buddy Hield
