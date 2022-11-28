The Wizards' Luck Runs Out, Celtics win 130-121

BOSTON-The final game on the Washington Wizards (10-9) three-game road trip took place in Boston. The Wizards are 0-2 on this road stretch and would have to take on the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics. The Celtics came into the game with a 15-4 record on the season and were looking to take a 2-0 lead in the season series over the Wizards. Without their superstar, Jayson Tatum, the Celtics would have to lean on Jaylen Brown. Could the Wizards take advantage of Tatum being out?

The answer would be “No”.

Washington would only have the lead twice in the contest and that was in the first quarter. The Celtics would dominate the contest and grab win number 16 on the season after a 130-121 win. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 36 points while grabbing five rebounds for Boston. The Celtics had six players score double-digits: Malcolm Brogdon (17 points), Devin White (15 points), Marcus Smart (14 points), Al Horford (14 points), Sam Hauser (14 points) and Luke Kornet (12 points). The Celtics once again prove why they have the best record so far this season.

The Wizards were led by Bradley Beal, who had a team-high 30 points with five rebounds and four assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points and four rebounds. Monte Morris who was questionable before the game, scored 16 points while dishing out eight assists. Taj Gibson (12 points) & Deni Avdija (10 points) chipped in for the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards (10-10) will travel back home to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) Monday, November 28 at 7 PM from Capital One Arena.