The Wizards Plan To Overcome the Reigning NBA Champion Warriors

What Will The Washington Wizards Gameplan Be To Overcome The Golden State Warriors In A Matinee Special On Martin Luther King Day?

To be a champion, you must have the heart of a champion. Well, what does one have to do to have the heart of a champion? One must dedicate their life to the goal at hand. One must polish their craft each and every opportunity they get. One must fight hard until the very end. They must accept their limits and continue to work hard to get better. One must never make excuses. The Golden State Warriors are the prime examples here as they are in town to face the Washington Wizards. This will surely be a good opportunity to see how Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma respond to such a tough matchup.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Jan 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC





The Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Washington Wizards Star G Bradley Beal remains out as he is recovering from a hamstring injury - USA Today

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson-OUT (Knee)

Jonathan Kuminga-OUT (Foot)

James Wiseman-OUT (Ankle)

JaMychal Green-OUT (Leg)

Andre Iguodala-Questionable (Hip)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Golden State Warriors:

Guards: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole

Forwards: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

Center: Kevon Looney

The Bottom Line

This is certainly a game the Washington Wizards had marked on their schedule. As they are hosting the defending champions, the Wizards have to be thinking they will need emphasize being efficient from beyond the ark. The Golden State Warriors can get hot at any minute from three, especially with Steph Curry back in the lineup. The Wizards must do well to take and make those shots as well. Curry isn’t a world class defender in the NBA. With that being said, the Wizards need to make him work defensively. That will certainly tire him out offensively. If they can take Curry out the game offensively that way, along with keeping Andrew Wiggins out the paint from attacking the basket, the Wizards should make things interesting today.