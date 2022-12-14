Will Barton, Monte Morris Return To Denver To Face Former Team

The Washington Wizards Are Visiting The Denver Nuggets, The Team Will Barton And Monte Morris Contributed Tremendously For Last Season

The Washington Wizards will be in Denver this evening to face the Denver Nuggets, a team a couple of Wizards players have quite a bit of history with. Monte Morris was the starting Point Guard for the Denver Nuggets over the years as Jamal Murray was recovering from an injury. Monte Morris rose to the occasion as he took full advantage of that opportunity and is still playing at a high level that has earned himself a starting role now in Washington with the Wizards.

Will Barton and Monte Morris have experienced quite a bit of success playing next to each other in Denver - USA Today

Will Barton was a vital piece for quite some time for the Nuggets over these last couple of years. Playing next to Nikola Jokic has helped him along with Monte Morris out quite a bit. However, these two individuals let their own games speak for themselves as Will Barton became the Nuggets franchise leader in something that is desired across the league today, making three’s.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Dec 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injury. Monte Morris (groin) & Anthony Gill (heel are questionable. For Denver, Michael Porter is out with a heel injury & Collin Gillespie is out with a lower leg injury.

Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game-Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Denver Nuggets:

Guards: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Forwards: Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon

Center: Nikola Jovic

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Monte Morris-QUESTIONABLE (Groin)

Anthony Gill-QUESTIONABLE (Heel)

Kristaps Porziņģis-QUESTIONABLE (Back)

Denver Nuggets:

Michael Porter Jr.-OUT (Heel)

Collin Gillespie-OUT (Leg)

The Bottom Line

This game is a reunion not just for Will Barton and Monte Morris, but also for Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr as well. The Wizards may be outmatched in this game as Denver is one of the premier teams in the league. Additionally, they have one of the best in the game, the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.





Everything is ran through The Joker for the Nuggets. However, Nyshon Bones Hyland has been solid this season and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr are back this year as well for Denver. Washington will need to turn the Joker into a scorer for this game. If they can force him to look to score and eliminate all of the other threats the Nuggets have, the Wizards will have a great chance to win this game.